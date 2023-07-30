Aaditya Thackeray asks MMRDA to look into Metro rail works, damage to Mumbai roads

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to look into its ongoing Metro rail works, as the muck and slurry from these sites were damaging roads.

Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said the MMRDA should look into its ongoing Metro works, especially on roads like Linking Road in Bandra (west). The muck and slurry from the Metro sites were all over the roads and good roads have been damaged and potholed, he said.

Asking @MMRDAOfficial to look into it’s ongoing Metro works, especially on roads like Linking Road (Bandra West).

• The muck and slurry from the works is all over the roads.

• Good Roads have been damaged and potholed.

The Sena leader pointed out that the Metro barricades were left open badly in some places or had fallen, causing traffic jams and endangering the lives of pedestrians.

"Don't let your contractors ruin my city for its profits and bad management," the former minister said.

Thackeray said during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, he had held meetings with MMRDA officials to ensure that the Metro barricades were not badly placed and were removed in places where the work was not happening.