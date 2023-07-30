MMRDA should look into ongoing Metro works: Aaditya

Aaditya Thackeray asks MMRDA to look into Metro rail works, damage to Mumbai roads

Thackeray pointed out that the Metro barricades were left open badly in some places or had fallen, causing traffic jams and endangering lives.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 30 2023, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 16:42 ist
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader  Aaditya Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader  Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to look into its ongoing Metro rail works, as the muck and slurry from these sites were damaging roads.

Also Read | Will never tolerate insult of Gandhiji: Fadnavis as he condemns Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide's remarks

Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said the MMRDA should look into its ongoing Metro works, especially on roads like Linking Road in Bandra (west). The muck and slurry from the Metro sites were all over the roads and good roads have been damaged and potholed, he said.

The Sena leader pointed out that the Metro barricades were left open badly in some places or had fallen, causing traffic jams and endangering the lives of pedestrians.

"Don't let your contractors ruin my city for its profits and bad management," the former minister said.

Thackeray said during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, he had held meetings with MMRDA officials to ensure that the Metro barricades were not badly placed and were removed in places where the work was not happening.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shiv Sena (UBT)
India News
Maharashtra
Aaditya Thackeray
MMRDA
Mumbai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ for cardiac care in rural K'taka

‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ for cardiac care in rural K'taka

 