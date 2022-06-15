Aaditya Thackeray omitted from VIP list when he went to receive PM Modi: Report

Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra’s Environment Minister and son of CM Uddhav Thackeray, was stopped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security as he went to visit the PM on INS Shikra in Mumbai, and reportedly had to explain his identity to the security team before he was allowed to proceed.
Sources told NDTV that Aaditya's name was not on the list of VIPs who were set to meet the PM. While Aaditya downplayed the incident, CM Uddhav Thackeray was apparently upset. Uddhav reportedly came to his son's aid and argued that Aaditya had the right to meet the PM as he was Maharashtra's protocol minister and his son.
Later, at the two events where the CM shared the stage with Modi, Aaditya attended one and was not seen on the stage.
From INS Shikra, Uddhav and the prime minister made their way to the Raj Bhavan for the inauguration of the Jal Bhushan Building and the Gallery of Revolutionaries.
