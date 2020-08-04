Aaditya Thackeray speaks out on his name being involved in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, says it's 'dirty politics'

Amid attacks by opposition BJP and campaigns in social media platforms vis-à-vis deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager Disha Salian, Maharashtra’s tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray broke his silence, saying that it is dirty politics.

Aaditya, the son of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, had preferred to keep mum for over a week’s time after his name was dragged vis-à-vis the two cases.

"This is low level, dirty politics,” the 30-year-old Aaditya, who holds portfolios of environment, tourism and protocol, said in a press statement on Tuesday evening.

“I am not connected in any manner to the case….I am not going to lose patience,” the Shiv Sena leader said.

“The Maharashtra government is making all-out efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic… Given the government’s success and popularity, those who cannot digest it have started obnoxious politics with the Sushant Singh Rajput case,” he said.

He said the “cinema industry” or Bollywood is an integral part of Mumbai. “The livelihood of thousands of people is depended on Bollywood….I have relations with many of the people in Bollywood but that is not a crime,” he said.

Aaditya said the Thackeray family as a whole and he personally were being targeted in unnecessary slander by disgruntled political elements, though he took no names.

"I am not even remotely connected to the case. I wish to say as the grandson of Hinduruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, that I will never do anything that would hurt the prestige of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and Thackeray family,” he said.

The junior Thackeray added that Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Police that enjoy a global reputation, are investigating the case in-depth. “But only those who don’t have faith in the law are indulging in such scurrilous allegations to misguide the investigations,” he said.