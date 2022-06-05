Aaditya Thackeray warns fourth Covid wave in Maharashtra, says 'no need to panic'

As Covid-19 cases continue to compound in Maharashtra, Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray indicated that the state could be glaring at the fourth wave but there is nothing to panic about as yet.

“This may be the fourth wave, but we cannot say unless the Government of India or Indian Council of Medical Research confirms it,” Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai.

He said that we need not panic because of the surge. “We have strong protocols and trigger points and would take decisions accordingly,” he said and advised people to take precautions.

As of now, the Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the vast and hustling-bustling Mumbai-Pune belt which comprises two big metropolitan regions.

On Sunday, the state reported 1,494 fresh cases and 1 death taking the progressive total to 78,93,197 and 1,47,866, respectively.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases has shot up to 6,767, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

However, Mumbai-based infectious diseases Dr Ishwar Gilada said that the ongoing surge is no indication of a fourth wave. “So long as oxygen demand, beds demand is not increasing and deaths are not happening due to Covid-19, there is no cause of concern,” said Dr Gilada, the Secretary-General of Organised Medicine Academic Guild.

It may be mentioned, that last week, the Maharashtra government has advised people to wear masks in closed public spaces, however, it has not yet been made compulsory

Fadnavis, SRK test positive

Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition and ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and some Bollywood personalities including superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have tested Covid-19 positive.

Fadnavis tweeted, “I have tested Covid-19 positive and in-home isolation. Taking medication and treatment as per the doctor’s advice.

Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get Covid tests done. Take care, everyone!”.

There was no direct confirmation from SRK's office.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Just came to know that our brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray for the fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back ASAP!”

Actors Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aryan too have tested positive for Coronavirus.