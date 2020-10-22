AAP volunteers protest near Goa CM's residence

Aam Aadmi Party volunteers protest near Goa CM Sawant's residence, detained

Protesters alleged that CM was trying to convert the coastal state into a coal hub

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Oct 22 2020, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2020, 11:31 ist
Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Credit: File Photo

Goa Police detained volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party who staged a protest near Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's residence while alleging that his government was trying to convert the coastal state into a coal hub.

Nearly 50 AAP volunteers took part in the protest near the chief minister's house on Wednesday afternoon.

They demanded that they be allowed to meet the CM to seek a clarification over projects planned to allow the import and transport of coal to allegedly benefit some companies.

The protesters, led by AAP's state convener Rahul Mahambre, were also carrying a small bag of coal to mark their symbolic protest.

However, the police stopped them about 100 m from the CM's residence at Altinho in Panaji and detained them.

They were later let off in the evening, a police official said.

"We had gone there to seek a clarification on the projects which are planned in the state to promote coal handling to benefit some companies," Mahambre said.

