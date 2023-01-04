AAP appoints Isudan Gadhvi as Gujarat unit chief; Cong sets up fact-finding committee

The Gujarat unit of Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday appointed Isudan Gadhvi as party's state president who will replace current chief Gopal Italia. In an announcement, the party said that Italia will hold the post of national joint secretary and co-incharge of Maharashtra. On the other hand, Congress announced the constitution of a fact-finding committee to "evaluate the results" of recently concluded Assembly polls.

This is the first major change that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has brought after December 2022 Assembly elections. Gadhvi was holding the post of national joint secretary and in the run-up to polls, the party declared him as chief ministerial candidate.

The party suffered defeat despite creating a buzz around its poll campaign on promises of free electricity, better education and other SOPs. AAP won five seats in the house of 182 and garnered 12.91 percent of vote share. While it reduced chief opposition Congress to its worst tally of 17, the result helped the Aam Aadmi Party become a national party.

The party has also promoted five other leaders to the post of working presidents. The list of appointment released by the party included Alpesh Kathiria appointed as working president of Surat zone, along with Chaitar Vasava, who is also an MLA, appointed as working president of south Gujarat zone, Ramesh Patel, north Gujarat zone, Jagmal Vala, Saurashtra zone, Jewel Vasra, central Gujarat zone and Kailash Gadhvi, Kutch zone.

Congress constitutes fact-finding team

Congress on Wednesday said that it has set up a fact-finding committee to evaluate the results of December 2022 Assembly polls in which the main opposition party suffered its worst defeat. Party said that the committee will be chaired by its senior leader from Maharashtra, Nitin Raut who will be assisted by two members - national secretary Shakeel Ahmed Khan and Odisha MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka.

The party said that the committee will also suggest "measures to be taken with immediate effect." In the Assembly election, the incumbent BJP swept Gujarat with 156 seats, the highest ever tally. The Congress ended up with just 17 seats, while AAP won five seats.