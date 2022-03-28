AAP, Bharatiya Tribal Party alliance likely ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls

In what could be Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) first political alliance in Gujarat ahead of Assembly elections, leaders of south Gujarat-based Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) including its president Mahesh Vasava on Monday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and visited schools and mohalla clinics run by his government.

"We are looking at the possibility of an alliance to contest the upcoming Assembly polls together. We have lost hope in Congress and the BJP as these two parties have only exploited the tribals for their electoral gains but haven't done anything for their rights and betterment. Our leaders went to see schools and clinics in Delhi to understand AAP's work in the national capital," Chhotu Vasava, the BTP supremo, told DH.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, BTP had won two seats after breaking away from Janata Dal (United) and forming an alliance with Congress. The seats were won by Chhotu Vasava from Jhagadia in Bharuch and his son Mahesh from Dediapada in the neighbouring Narmada district.

The party suffered a major poll debacle in the local body polls which it contested in alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).

AAP is yet to make statements on possible alliance with BJP. Party leader Isudan Gadhvi on Twitter posted a picture and said, "In the presence of AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Isudan Gadhvi, and Prof Arun Rathva, a meeting was held with BTP national president and legislator Mahesh Vasava, Paresh Vasava and issues related to tribal community and region were discussed."

AAP's Gujarat media cell issued pictures of Mahesh Vasava and other leaders visiting Delhi schools and mohalla clinics. "Mahesh Vasava was impressed with Arvind Kejriwal and AAP after visiting Delhi schools and mohalla clinics," the statement said.

Earlier, AAP leaders had met Vasavas and other BTP leaders and invited them to meet Kejriwal in Delhi. Party sources said that the final decision is likely to be announced during Kejriwal's visit to Ahmedabad on April 2.

