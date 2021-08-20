AAP, BJP's free power, water promises are poll jumlas: Congress

The Congress on Friday slammed the ruling BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party's poll promises of free water and power respectively, dismissing the popular overtures as jumlas and election stunts.

Speaking to reporters Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat said that such freebie promises, especially by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government were in contradiction in terms of governance because the state's treasury was depleted and the government was actually borrowing money to pay doles to people who have signed up for popular schemes.

"The power and water tariff is low in Goa. Such Rs 50 to Rs 60 freebies will not make a difference with the people. These are election stunts, jumlas," Kamat told reporters when asked if Congress also planned to offer freebies ahead of the assembly polls, scheduled to be held in early 2022. Kamat also said that the Goan native had pride and would not fall for such promises ahead of the polls.

"I was Power Minister for eight years. No one asked for anything free. I am happy about it. Goans have pride. AAP has no MLA in Goa," Kamat said.

While the AAP in Goa has promised 300 electricity units free if the party comes to power in the 2022 polls, the BJP-led coalition government followed the AAP's overture with its own populist scheme offering free water to the tune of 16,000 units from September 1 this year.

Kamat specifically slammed the BJP's offer of free water, claiming the financial condition of the government was precarious.

"On the one hand, the government is taking loans by floating bonds. The government has no money to pay contractors. The government is disbursing doles linked to schemes after a delay of three to four months. The disbursement is delayed because they need to have cash in their accounts to make RTGS payments. And then on the other hand, they are talking about giving things for free," Kamat said.

The Leader of Opposition also said that power and water rates in Goa were already low, adding that voters in Goa would not fall to such "gimmicks".