AAP disbands its Gujarat state unit to pave way for ‘fresh’ one

The Aam Aadmi Party, on Tuesday, dissolved all its party ranks within the Gujarat state unit, except that of state president Gopal Italia. The move, according to Italia, was to set up a new team based on "research and deliberation" just a few months before the Gujarat state assembly election.

The decision to disband all organisational bodies, including the media cell, was announced two days after the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal visited the state for the fourth time in four months. The Delhi Chief Minister was in Mehsana, in north Gujarat, to lead a roadshow “Tiranga Yatra.

Announcing the decision, Italia said that the party “devised a strategy to win the elections and defeat the BJP”.

He said: “This strategy has been created following a great deal of research and deliberations. A need was felt to create a huge organisation to carry out this strategy till the elections.” Importance will be given to newcomers based on their ability, Italia said.

AAP has been aggressively campaigning in the state with its public outreach programmes ever since the party made a breakthrough by winning 27 seats in the Surat civic body polls, and becoming the chief opposition party in early 2021.

Its victory in the Punjab Assembly polls is said to have boosted AAP’s confidence. Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Ahmedabad and held road shows in April, soon after the party won the majority in the northern state.

Just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has visited his home state every month since March, Kejriwal is also a frequent visitor to Gujarat. Kejriwal has addressed rallies in Ahmedabad, Bharuch, Rajkot and Mehsana in the past four months.

Unlike his previous attempts, Kejriwal has been careful in targeting BJP without naming PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. Instead, the Delhi CM has been targeting the local BJP and its leaders, especially BJP state president C R Paatil.

With Rajya Sabha parliamentarian Sandeep Pathak, who is also a PhD scholar from Cambridge University, as its "strategist", AAP is aiming at building a team which can compete with BJP's election machination.

“AAP public outreach events have received unprecedented support from everywhere. The work that the Arvind Kejriwal government has done in Delhi on issues such as electricity, water, health and education is being appreciated. As a result, the party has grown significantly, and a lot of people are joining us. We have come to know that the only party that the BJP is afraid of is the AAP and it considers AAP as its main opposition party,” Italia claimed.