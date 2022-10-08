Kejriwal, Mann on 2-day Gujarat visit from today

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann on two-day Gujarat visit from October 8

Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled by the year-end

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Oct 08 2022, 09:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 09:51 ist
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will begin their two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from Saturday.

Both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will jointly address a public meeting at Dahod town in the tribal-dominated Dahod district on Saturday, the party's state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.

Later in the day, they will participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Vadodara city, he said. On Sunday, they will address a public meeting at Dharampur in the tribal-dominated Valsad district, and then at Kadodara in the Surat district.

During these two days, Kejriwal, who is AAP's national convener, and Mann will hold an important meeting with social and other leaders in the state to chalk out plans for the upcoming elections, Sorathiya added.

Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state are scheduled by the year-end.

Aam Aadmi Party
Gujarat
India News
Indian Politics
Arvind Kejriwal
Bhagwant Mann

