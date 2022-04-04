AAP’s ‘Chanakya’ claims party will win 58 seats in Gujarat if polls held today

The PhD scholar from Cambridge University, ex-professor of Physics at IIT, Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha parliamentarian Sandeep Pathak on Monday claimed that in the present political scenario his party could win 58 Assembly seats out of 182 in Gujarat if polls are held today. He said that the figure was based on his party’s internal “scientific” survey.

Pathak, who the local AAP leaders introduced to the media as “Chanakya” of Punjab victory, took over as Gujarat election in-charge on Monday at the party office in Ahmedabad.

Pathak said that the party’s survey has revealed that it will garner votes from those in rural areas who believe that Congress will never be able to defeat BJP.

“Our survey, which we have conducted scientifically, says that we are winning 58 seats in present political scenario. People of rural Gujarat are voting for AAP. The lower and middle class in urban localities want a change and will be voting for us... The people of rural Gujarat are of the opinion that the Congress can’t defeat the BJP here,” Pathak said.

He also mentioned an alleged state Intelligence Bureau report that has predicted 55 to 60 seats for AAP.

The Assembly election is expected to be held in December this year. In 2017 polls, Congress had won 77 seats while BJP was reduced to 99, its worst performance since it first came to power in the state in 1995.

“Gujarat is a progressive state. They are advance in all aspects including in their thinking. For the past 27 years, BJP is ruling it and its leaders have done everything they could. Now, the people of Gujarat want a change. Congress is not in a position to deliver that change. Everyone is saying that Congress party can never defeat Gujarat BJP and

Congress knows it, too,” Pathak told reporters in his brief interaction.

Earlier on April 2, Delhi chief minister and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal had landed in Ahmedabad for his two-day visit during which he led a roadshow. Addressing the rally, he had alleged that “25 years of rule has made the BJP arrogant”.

Seeking a chance to form the government in the state like they did in Delhi and Punjab, the Delhi CM said, “Like Delhi and Punjab, give AAP a chance in Gujarat and people will forget all other parties.”

