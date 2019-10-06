Aarey forest: SC special bench to accord urgent hearing

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 06 2019, 21:45pm ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2019, 21:45pm ist
A view of the construction site of a metro train parking shed for an upcoming subway line is seen in the Aarey Colony suburb of Mumbai, India, October 5, 2019. (Photo by REUTERS)

The Supreme Court has constituted a special bench for an urgent hearing on Monday against the felling of trees in the Aarey forest in Maharashtra.

The apex court on Sunday set up a special bench on the basis of a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of India by one Rishav Ranjan against the cutting of the trees.

The top court decided to register the letter as public interest litigation.

The apex court website posted a notice about holding an urgent hearing, stating, "Take notice that a special bench has been constituted to hear the matter tomorrow i.e October 7, 2019 at 10.00 AM on the basis of a letter dated October 6, 2019 addressed by Rishav Ranjan with regard to felling of trees in Aarey forest, state of Maharashtra which has been registered as a public interest litigation".

Green activists have been opposing axing of trees by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) in Aarey Colony in north Mumbai.

The trees are being felled to make way for a metro rake depot after the Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a clutch of petitions challenging the Mumbai civic body's order for chopping the trees. The HC on Saturday refused to grant a stay on felling of trees.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Aarey Colony
Supreme Court
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Bombay High Court
Mumbai Metro
Comments (+)
 