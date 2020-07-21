Aarogya Setu app mandatory to enter Goa Collectorate; Opposition demands withdrawal of rule

After scenes of chaos at the South Goa Collectorate on Tuesday, where visitors not equipped with smartphones or did not have the Aarogya Setu app downloaded to their devices were disallowed entry to the premises, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat has demanded that the entry restrictions be lifted.

“Minimising the hardships of people is the duty of every government. I demand that the government of Goa should immediately withdraw its order prohibiting entry of people without the Aarogya Setu app in South Goa Collectorate. The government must know, even those without smartphones are citizens of India,” Kamat said on Tuesday, a day which saw chaotic scenes at the Collectorate building in South Goa’s Margao town.

Visitors who either did not have smartphones or did not have the Union Health and Family Welfare app were denied permission to enter the premise, on the basis of an order issued on the directions of South Goa Collector Ajit Roy.

The administrative order stated that only those who are marked safe on their Aarogya Setu app would be allowed to enter the Collectorate building.

“As per the directions of the Collector, I am directed to inform you to allow one those people who have downloaded the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile and their status is showing ‘You are Safe’ only then, they will be permitted to enter the premises of the Collectorate...” the order formally issued by Deputy Collector Snehal Prabhu said.

The order comes at a time when the state is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases with the tally of active cases cross 1400. 25 persons have died as a result of a Covid-19 infection.