Abdul Sattar's crass comment on Supriya Sule draws ire

NCP workers led by MLA Vidya Chavan also gheraoed Sattar’s official bungalow

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 07 2022, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 17:14 ist
NCP members protested against Sattar's comment. Credit: NCP

An offensive comment used by rebel Shiv Sena leader and Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar on NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule has snowballed into a major political issue in Maharashtra. 

Sule has not commented so far but NCP has demanded that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis drop him from the Cabinet. 

NCP workers led by MLA Vidya Chavan also gheraoed Sattar’s official bungalow.

Some of the NCP leaders are pressing for an FIR against Sattar.

Maharashtra
Supriya Sule
Indian Politics
India News

