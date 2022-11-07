Abdul Sattar's crass comment on Supriya Sule draws ire

An offensive comment used by rebel Shiv Sena leader and Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar on NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule has snowballed into a major political issue in Maharashtra.

Sule has not commented so far but NCP has demanded that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis drop him from the Cabinet.

NCP workers led by MLA Vidya Chavan also gheraoed Sattar’s official bungalow.

Some of the NCP leaders are pressing for an FIR against Sattar.