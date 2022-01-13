Abortion racket busted in Maharashtra's Wardha, doctor arrested

A big abortion racket has come to light in the Wardha district of Maharashtra with the discovery of skulls and bones of newly-born foetus near a maternity home.

A lady doctor, identified as Dr Rekha Kadam, has been arrested in the incident reported from Arvi.

According to reports reaching here, 11 skulls and 54 bones have been found in a biogas plant of the Kadam Hospital.

The incident came to light after parents of a 13-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy entered into a fight after the abortion of a minor girl.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, Indian Medical Association-Maharashtra State President Dr Suhas Pingle said, "IMA believes in quality, safety and ethicality in medical profession and practice of medicine. In this matter, law should take its own course."

More details are awaited.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: