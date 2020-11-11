ABVP national secretary accidentally drowns in river

ABVP’s National Secretary and students' activist Aniket Ovhal was drowned in a river in the Nandurbar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Aniket had graduated from the Ruia College in Mumbai and had been associated with the students’ wing of the Sangh parivar.

Ovhal was elevated to the national level from Maharashtra secretary two years ago. He was active during the ABVP protests in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Aniket was on a visit to Jalgaon and Nandurbar district of North Maharashtra.

“ABVP family is heart-broken and shaken by the untimely demise of our National Secretary Aniket Ovhal. With his demise, we have lost a committed worker, and the nation has lost a face of the social and student movement, who continuously strived for welfare of students,” the ABVP said.

“It is shocking news. I used to speak to Aniket often. He was enthusiastic,” state BJP spokesperson Keshav Updhayay said.