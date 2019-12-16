ABVP workers burn Rahul Gandhi's effigy in Kolhapur

An effigy of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was set on fire by ABVP activists in Kolhapur in western Maharashtra over his remarks against Hindutva icon V D Savarkar.

An ABVP worker was injured in the protest held in front of the office of the Kolhapur District Congress Committee in evening.

Addressing a Congress rally in Delhi on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had rejected the BJP's demand for an apology over his "rape in India" barb, and added that his name was Rahul Gandhi, not "Rahul Savarkar", and he will never apologise for speaking the truth.

His remarks had triggered a political firestorm with the BJP flaying the former Congress president.