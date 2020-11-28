Accused of molestation, youth forced to eat faeces

Accused of molestation, youth forced to eat faeces in Rajasthan

SHO of the police station said two FIRs were registered on Friday in connection with molestation and thrashing the man

PTI
PTI, Dholpur,
  • Nov 28 2020, 23:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 23:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Simlyn J Feminism In India

A youth was allegedly beaten up and forced to eat human faeces for having molested a minor girl in Dholpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

A disturbing video purportedly showing the man being slapped and forced to eat faeces has gone viral.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the youth allegedly molested a girl in a house. He was caught by the family members of the girl and thrashed by them. They also forced him to eat faeces,” SHO of Baseri police station Bane Singh said.

“In the case of molestation, the accused has been arrested while seven others were arrested for thrashing him,” he said.

Rajasthan
Assault
Molestation

