ACP shoots wife and nephew dead before killing self in Pune

In a shocking incident, an Assistant Commissioner of Police allegedly shot dead his wife and nephew and then ended his life with a gun shot at their bungalow in Baner in Pune.

The deceased were identified as Bharat Gaikwad (57), his wife Toni Gaikwad (44) and nephew Deepak Gaikwad (35).

Gaikwad, an ACP, was attached to the Rajapeth Division of Amravati City Police in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

The incident, which took place in the wee hours of Monday, has sent shockwaves in police circles.

Gaikwad’s mother and the couple’s two kids also stay in the bungalow. The Chaturshringi police station is investigating the case.

Gaikwad was on leave and left the station to reach Pune during the weekend, reports reaching here said.

“The incident took place around 3.30 am. The ACP first allegedly shot his wife in the head. Upon hearing the gunshot, his son and nephew came running and opened the door. Then he shot his nephew and then shot himself in the head. All the three persons died on the spot,” the local police said.

The motive behind the incident is not yet known.