Active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 2,000 mark

As the spike in Covid-19 cases continues, the total active cases in Maharashtra crossed the 2,000 mark on Sunday.

During the day, 397 fresh cases and zero deaths were reported in Maharashtra taking the progressive total to 81,41,854 and 1,48,435, respectively.

The total active cases in the state now stand at 2,117, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

On 12 March, the cases had crossed the 500 figure and within five days, it jumped past 1,000.

On 17 March, the total cases in the state crossed the 1,000 mark and within 10 days, it has doubled.

It may be mentioned, the total active cases have dropped below the 100-mark this year and dropped to the lowest of 64 cases as on 30 January, however, over the past couple of weeks the cases have increased.

New variants have triggered scares earlier but with the good vaccination levels, things were under control.