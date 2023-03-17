Active Covid-19 cross 1,000 mark in Maharashtra

As on date, the total active cases in the state now stands at 1,029, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 17 2023, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 19:47 ist
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the spike in viral infections, the active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed 1,000-mark on Friday. 

During the last 24 hours, 197 cases and 1 death were reported, taking the progressive total to 81,39,252 cases and 1,48,427 deaths, respectively.

As on date, the total active cases in the state now stands at 1,029, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department. 

On 12 March, the cases had crossed the 500 figure and within five days, it jumped past 1,000.

It may be mentioned, the total active cases has dropped below the 100-mark this year and dropped to the lowest of 64 cases as on 30 January, however, over the past couple of weeks the cases have increased.

New variants have triggered scare earlier but with the good vaccination levels things were under control. 

