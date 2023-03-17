Active Covid-19 cross 1,000 mark in Maharashtra

Amid the spike in viral infections, the active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed 1,000-mark on Friday.

During the last 24 hours, 197 cases and 1 death were reported, taking the progressive total to 81,39,252 cases and 1,48,427 deaths, respectively.

As on date, the total active cases in the state now stands at 1,029, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

Also Read — Covid could become threat similar to flu 'this year': WHO

On 12 March, the cases had crossed the 500 figure and within five days, it jumped past 1,000.

It may be mentioned, the total active cases has dropped below the 100-mark this year and dropped to the lowest of 64 cases as on 30 January, however, over the past couple of weeks the cases have increased.

New variants have triggered scare earlier but with the good vaccination levels things were under control.