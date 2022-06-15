Active Covid cases continue to mount in Maharashtra

During the day, the state reported 4,024 cases and 2 deaths taking the progressive total to 79,19,442 and 1,47,877, respectively

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 15 2022, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 22:20 ist

The active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to mount with the total positive cases hovering around the 20,000-mark.

As of Tuesday, the total active cases in the state stands at 19,261, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department. 

In 24 hours, the financial capital of Mumbai reported 2,293 cases, while the same for the MMR was 3,528.

During the day, 3,028 patients were discharged taking the total recovered patients to 77,52,304.

Maharashtra
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Mumbai

