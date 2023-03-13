Active Covid cases in Maharashtra cross 500

Amid a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases across India, active cases in Maharashtra have crossed the 500-mark with 101 new cases being reported on Sunday.

Health experts have asked people to try and use masks and revert to the social distancing norms.

On Sunday, 101 fresh cases and zero deaths were reported, taking the progressive total to 81,38,437 and 1,48,424 cases.

The total active cases now stand at 551, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

During the day, 36 patients were discharged taking the total number of treated patients to 79,89,462.

Out of the total 8,65,01,776 laboratory samples, 81,38,437 have tested positive so far, around 9.41 per cent.