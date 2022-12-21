Actor Nagarjuna's Goa beach village project issued 'stop work' notice

A residential construction project in the popular beach village of Mandrem in North Goa, allegedly linked to South Indian superstar Nagarjuna Rao Akkineni, has been issued a stop work notice by the village panchayat for alleged violations in the construction project.

Speaking to reporters, the sarpanch of the Mandrem village panchayat Amit Sawant has claimed that the work at the property with survey number 221/2 B at Ashvewada in Mandrem was being done without requisite permissions from the authorities.

“Digging has been done in the hilly area. They should have displayed permission if they have it. Hence, we have served a ‘stop work notice’. We are not aware if he is an actor, but he should do it legally. We are not against legal projects,” Sawant said.

“Whereas it is noticed by this panchayat that you are doing alleged illegal construction and excavation, in property bearing survey no. 211/2 B at Ashvewada, Mandrem village without obtaining prior permission from the competent authorities and this Panchayat. In view of the above, you are directed to stop the work of construction/erection/business/excavation immediately on receipt of this notice, failing which further necessary action will be taken against you as per the Goa Panchayat Raj Act 1994,” the stop work notice issued to the project states.

Mandrem is a popular beach village in North Goa and is known as a tourist hub for Russian tourists visiting the beach state.