Actor Sayaji Shinde faces bee attack during replantation drive in Maharashtra

The incident took place at Taswade in Satara district

Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 14 2023, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 16:18 ist
Bollywood actor Sayaji Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

Acclaimed actor Sayaji Shinde - who has essayed important roles in several Marathi, Hindi and South Indian movies - had a close shave when he was attacked by honeybees during a replantation drive along the Pune-Bengaluru Highway. 

The 64-year-old actor also works in villages towards the protection of the environment. 

“I am okay, there is nothing to worry, I was stung by bees, but I am okay now,” Shinde said. 

The incident took place at Taswade in Satara district. 

While the replantation drive was underway, a honeycomb was disturbed resulting in the attack. 

Shinde is  the founder of Sahyadri Devrai, which he founded in 2015 for nature conservation, saving and replanting trees to create forests with flora and fauna in the eco-sensitive Western Ghats.

Shinde has acted in films like Shool, Sarkar Raj, Sanju, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Calcutta Mail in Hindi.

