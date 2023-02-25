Adani Group has sought 94,000 sq metre land for SEZ in Gujarat: CM

The Gautam Adani group has sought 94,000 square metres of 'gauchar' (grazing land) and non-arable land from the Gujarat government to build a township and special economic zone, the state Assembly was informed on Friday.

Responding to a query raised by Aam Aadmi Party's Jamjodhpur MLA Hemant Ahir, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who handles the revenue portfolio, said the group had sought 93,900 square metres of land in Khodiyar village in Ahmedabad and Dantali village in Gandhinagar.

Patel, in his written reply, informed the House the Adani Group had sought this land in exchange for its own plots of equal area in these villages. It has also sought 202 square metres of non-arable land in Jaspur village in Gandhinagar without this exchange mechanism, the CM said.

The Adani Group wants land in Ahmedabad district to "develop a Special Economic Zone as part of its state-of-the-art township" while land in Gandhinagar district has been sought for the purpose of a township, the CM said. These demands are pending with the state government, Patel added.

The Budget session of the Gujarat Assembly is currently underway.