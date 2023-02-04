Adani-Hindenburg row: Biggest scam in corporate history of the country, says Mevani while seeking probe

Demanding immediate investigation into Adani-Hindenburg row, the Gujarat Congress on Saturday announced protests across districts in the state on February 6. The party said that since the alleged scam started in Gujarat, the party will demand from Gujarat government not only to investigate but also assure people that their lives will not be affected.

Addressing a press conference, Congress leader and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani announced party's plans. He said that the workers will also hold protests across 33 districts and specially outside LIC office in Ahmedabad. He claimed that "Hindenburg Research unearthed the biggest scam in corporate history of the country."

"We don't know yet if it is a Rs 5 lakh crore or Rs 10 lakh crore but it has deeply affected our economy and has potential to throw our economy in major crisis," he said, addressing the press at party headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, in Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Modi government officials opt for silence over Adani stock rout

Mevani said that what is at stake is Rs 80,000 crore loan that public sector banks (such as SBI) have given to Adani Group and LIC's Rs 75,000 crore investment in Adani Group companies. "All this money belongs to 50 crore people of this country and these many people can suffer losses," he warned.

"Despite a scam of such magnitude, neither the BJP government or the prime minister Narendra Modi are assuring of investigation. Gautam Adani is a close friend of Modi ji. Modi saheb dines with him (Gautam Adani), travels with him abroad, takes benefits of his private aircraft. Therefore, the prime minister should assure 50 crore people that at any cost they will be saved," Mevani said.

He added, "However, despite so many days since the scam was exposed, neither CBI, ED or SEBI is being asked to investigate. I believe that government of India and Narendra Modi himself are complicit. If it is not the case, he (Modi) should come out and assure the people of this country and hand over probe to SEBI and ED."

Alleging how central government never misses a chance to send CBI or ED officers to target opposition leader, Mevani asked, "When will the government send CBI, SEBI, and ED officials to the house of Gautam Adani".