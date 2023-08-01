Adm Goswami to head Mumbai Naval Dockyard

Rear Admiral Deepak Kumar Goswami has taken over as the Admiral Superintendent of the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

RAdm Goswami took over from Rear Admiral K P Arvindan, who superannuated on 31 July, on completion of an illustrious career spanning 36 years of commissioned service in the Indian Navy.

After being elected to the Flag rank, RAdm Goswami was appointed as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Karwar on 19 March 2021 and now took over as the chief of Mumbai’s Naval Dockyard.

RAdm Goswami is an alumnus of Naval College of Engineering, INS Shivaji and was commissioned into the Indian Navy in November 1988.

rHe holds a B Tech degree in Marine Engineering and M-Tech degree in Compute Science from IIT Madras. He is also a graduate of College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad and National Defence College, Delhi.

In a career spanning 35 years, RAdm Goswami has served the Indian Navy in various capacities with distinction, that includes appointments at IHQ MoD (Navy), Command Headquarters, Naval Dockyard, Mumbai and Naval Ship Repair Yard.

He has served onboard Guided Missile Frigates Godavari, Gomati and Beas. His staff appointments include tenures at the Directorate of Information Technology and Directorate of Personnel.

The Flag Officer has served as Manager and Deputy General Manager in Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, as Command Engineer Officer at HQENC, Command Refit Officer at HQWNC and as Commodore Superintendent of Yard, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Port Blair. He was appointed as Directing Staff at the CDM on completion of Higher Defence Management Course at the institute.