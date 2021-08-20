Afghan man deported from Nagpur has joined Taliban

Afghan man deported from Nagpur has joined Taliban, say cops as his gun-wielding snap surfaces

The man, Noor Mohammad Ajiz Mohammad, 30, was found staying in Nagpur since the last 10 years illegally

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 20 2021, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 16:11 ist
He was finally nabbed and deported to Afghanistan on June 23. Credit: iStock Images

An Afghan national, who was deported to his country from Nagpur in June this year after he was found staying here illegally, has apparently joined the Taliban and his picture holding a rifle has surfaced on social media, a senior police official said on Friday.

The Taliban has seized power in Afghanistan as it swept into capital Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. "The man, Noor Mohammad Ajiz Mohammad, 30, was found staying in Nagpur since the last 10 years illegally. He was living in a rented place in Dighori area of the city. Acting on a tip-off, the police had started keeping a watch on his activities. He was finally nabbed and deported to Afghanistan on June 23," he said. "After his deportation, he seems to have joined the Taliban and his photo holding a gun has emerged on social media," he added.

Read | One in three Afghans at risk of severe or acute hunger: WFP

During the probe earlier, police had found that he had come to Nagpur in 2010 on a six-month tourist visa. Later, he had applied to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) seeking a refugee status for himself, but his application was rejected. His appeal was also turned down by the UNHRC. Since then, he stayed in Nagpur illegally, the official said. Another police official said that Noor Mohammad's original name is Abdul Haque and his brother was working with the Taliban. Last year, Noor had floated a video on social media with a sharp-edged weapon.

After he was nabbed, police found that he had "entry and exit wounds" from a gunshot near his left shoulder, he said, adding that when his social media accounts were checked, it was found that he was following some terrorists whose videos of gun firing were available on social media.

"He was in the business of selling blankets and was unmarried. Police conducted searches at his rented accommodation, but did not find anything suspicious. His call details are also under the scanner of the police," the official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nagpur
Maharashtra
Afghanistan
Taliban
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Top 6 super rich Indians

Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Top 6 super rich Indians

Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?

Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?

Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan

Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan

This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion

This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion

Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show

Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

 