After 11 years, 26/11 victim gets compensation

11 years after a sailor aboard the ill-fated trawler “Kumber” was killed by a group of terrorists on their way to launch one of the worst terror attacks in Mumbai, the sailor’s wife received Rs 5 lakh as compensation from the state government on Monday.

The state government deposited Rs 5 lakh in favour of Jashi, wife of slain sailor and fisherman Ramesh Bhambania by way of fixed deposit with a lock-in period of three years. The district administrative authorities of Gir-Somnath district passed the order on November 8 and accordingly the amount was deposited.

Jashi, mother of four children, is an illiterate fisherwoman and a daily wager. The relief to Jashi came after a prolonged battle with the state government which refused to consider compensation since dead body of her husband couldn’t be recovered.

After various representations, she filed a petition in Gujarat High Court with the help of advocate Anand Yagnik. The high court recently directed the state government to pay her Rs 5 lakh compensation.

Ramesh Bhambhania was killed along with four other sailors by the Pakistan-based terrorists on their way to Mumbai. The terrorists had hijacked the “Kumber” trawler to reach Mumbai coast. It was revealed in the confession of Ajmal Kasab who was caught by the police and was later sentenced to death. He had revealed that Bhambhania and four other sailors were killed after taking over the trawler.