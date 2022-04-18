After AAP Gujarat schools jibe, PM visits command centre

Amid the war of words between the BJP and AAP over the condition of schools in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the upgraded Control and Command Centre (CCC) for schools in Gandhinagar.

This is Modi’s second visit to the state in two months.

Modi’s visit to the centre, which works as a surveillance system to keep a tab on the activities of teachers and students across the government-run primary schools, is said to aim at neutralising AAP’s aggression towards the poor educational infrastructure in the state.

After taking a tour of the centre, which was set up in 2019 and upgraded last year, Modi interacted virtually with students and teachers.

Advertising about Modi’s visit to the command centre across the daily newspapers on Monday, the state government claimed that the centre locally called ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’ is a “state-of-the-art technology & data-driven centre based on national digital education architecture (NDEAR) framework.

The advertisement claimed that the centre is monitoring 55,000 schools and “hand-holding of 4 lakh teachers to help improve the learning outcomes of 1.2 students.” The centre works as real-time online monitoring of attendance and working of teachers in government and grant-in-aid primary schools “for qualitative improvement of primary education.”

Earlier last week, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia visited a couple of government-run schools in Bhavnagar, the home district of Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani. After the visit, Sisodia took to Twitter with pictures, claiming those schools lacked basic amenities like desks and toilets.

On Monday, Sisodia took a jibe at the prime minister’s announcement on Twitter about his visit to CCC. Tagging Modi’s tweet, Sisodia wrote that from the modern CCC “PM may not be able to see the pictures of those schools which don’t have desks for students to sit have spider webs like those in a junkyard, and broken toilets... I myself have seen these schools in the Gujarat education minister’s constituency.”

The AAP is said to have touched the raw nerves of the BJP in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly election by highlighting poor education facilities in the state. In the state government’s own admission, government-run primary schools have a shortfall of 19,128 classrooms as of December 2021.

The data shared in the recently concluded Assembly session revealed that 13,000 schools didn’t have computer labs. Similarly, the government data stated that there are 700 primary schools that are managed by a single teacher, who teaches students of all classes from 1st to 8th. Apart from rural areas, urban areas are also hit by a staff crunch.

The BJP is finding it difficult to defend AAP’s attack. Earlier this month, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani made a statement that those not happy with Gujarat’s education system should think of moving to other states or countries for better facilities. The statement has not gone down well within the government and the party preparing for the polls likely to be held in December.

