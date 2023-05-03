Pawar goes on daily routine after quitting NCP top post

After announcement of stepping down as NCP chief, Pawar carries on daily routine of meeting people

Pawar’s announcement \came less than a fortnight after his daughter Supriya Sule indicated that there will be two 'blasts' (political) in 15 days

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 03 2023, 12:20 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 12:20 ist
NCP's Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI File Photo

A day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar announced his decision to step down as the political outfit's chief, he stuck to his daily routine of meeting people including party functionaries here on Wednesday.

Pawar (82) on Tuesday dropped a bombshell by saying he is stepping down as chief of the NCP which he founded and helmed since 1999, but not retiring from public life.

Also Read: Power play: Sharad Pawar’s eventful political journey

The announcement, made at an event, stumped leaders and workers of the 24-year-old party, and many were seen crying and pleading with the Maratha strongman to reconsider his decision. Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar later on Tuesday announced that his uncle will need two to three days to "think over" his decision. An NCP functionary on Wednesday said Sharad Pawar was meeting people, including party workers, as usual at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan here from 10 am to 1 pm.

Notably, Sharad Pawar’s surprise announcement on Tuesday came less than a fortnight after NCP’s Lok Sabha member and his daughter Supriya Sule indicated that there will be two "blasts" (political) in 15 days, one in Delhi and another in Maharashtra. After Sharad Pawar declared he is quitting as NCP chief, district unit office bearers in some places in the state said they were quitting their posts to demand that he reconsider his decision.

Conveying his message to protesting party workers, Ajit Pawar requested NCP functionaries not to resign from their posts against Pawar senior's surprise decision.

