After chocolates to cops, Goa Congress sends CM copy of Indian Constitution

The main opposition party in Goa, the Congress, appears to be on a Gandhigiri spree.

A day after state Congress president Girish Chodankar offered chocolates, flowers and 'get well soon' cards to a police officer, who was responsible for unleashing a lathi charge on Youth Congress workers, the party on Friday sent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant a special "pre-Diwali gift": A copy of the Constitution of India.

According to Himanshu Tivrekar, who heads Congress' social media wing, the purpose behind sending the Chief Minister a copy of the Constitution was to make him aware about Article 19(1), which enshrines the freedom of speech and expression to all Indian citizens.

"He may also learn about the rights of the citizens before he behaves this way again. This democracy is very dear to us Goans. Chief Minister Sawant, do not forget that a government is of the people, for the people and by the people. Without us Goan people, there is no Government!" Tivrekar said.

"We have, therefore, sent a pre-Diwali gift to our Chief Minister Pramod Sawant a copy of the Constitution of India. We urge CM Sawant to read the Constitution from page to page and understand that he is not the king of a dictatorship, instead he is a public servant in a democracy," he also said.

The Congress official's pre-Diwali gift gesture comes two days after Goa Police officials unleashed a lathi charge on Youth Congress workers in Panaji, while they were protesting the organisation of a poker tournament in an offshore casino, while also making a point about unchecked crowds which throng casinos in Goa, in violation of the government's SOPs.

"The CM also fails to understand that police may use force only in exceptional circumstances and that too upon instructions of the District Magistrate. There was no such written order issued by the District Magistrate given for lathi charge yesterday. Such unconstitutional behavior by the Chief Minister of Goa is highly unprecedented and extremely dangerous," Tivrekar said.

