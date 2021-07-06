After drop in Covid-19 deaths, five Maharashtra districts face high positivity rate

Maharashtra on Monday reported a significant drop in Covid-19 deaths since March 15. Even though it has come as a relief, experts have said half a dozen districts in western Maharashtra are a matter of concern.

Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, Sangli, and Raigad are the five districts of concern for the state that have weekly Covid-19 positivity rates higher than the state average.

In our analysis of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers in the week of June 29 to July 5, the total positivity rate (TPR) was found to be 4.1 per cent for the entire state.

However, the positivity rate of Kolhapur for the same week is 10.91 per cent and for the previous week, it was 10. 24 per cent, which has constantly been more than double the state’s TPR. Following, Kolhapur, Satara district has a 9.26 per cent positivity rate for the same week.

While there has been a slight increase in Kolhapur and Sitara district, Pune has taken the third number for this week. From a weekly Covid-19 positivity rate of 7.68 per cent for the week of June 27 to July 3, Pune has jumped to 8.28 per cent now.

Other districts of concern, Sangli and Raigad’s Covid-19 positivity are 8.01 and 7.79, respectively. It is almost double the state’s TRP.

Until now, Maharashtra has recorded over 60 lakh Covid-19 positive cases which accounts for almost 20 per cent of India’s total Covid-19 cases.