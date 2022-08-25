After Fadnavis calls for CAG audit for BMC, Congress wants CBI inquiry in civic body

A day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an audit into the alleged irregularities in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, the Congress demanded an inquiry into BMC’s Rs 12,000 crore expenditure on Mumbai roads.

The Congress Thursday asked for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Rs 12,000 crore spent by the BMC in 2017-2022 on Mumbai’s roads—an amount that was nearly 10 per cent of the annual budget of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Politically, the demand of an inquiry by the Indian National Congress—a key partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition—indicated fissures within the MVA alliance. Congress’s criticism of BMC, which was governed by Shiv Sena, conflicted with the MVA partners working together to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming elections.

The demand for a CBI inquiry was also ill-timed; Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis had announced in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Wednesday that the state government would initiate a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India investigation into the alleged irregularities in BMC, based on certain complaints received against the Mumbai civic body.

On Thursday, senior Congress leader Milind Deora demanded a CBI investigation into the Rs 12,000 crore spent on Mumbai’s roads by the BMC in five years.

“Mumbaikars brave potholes every year and deserve to know who is looting India’s richest civic body. I demand a CBI probe. Roads are just the tip of the iceberg,” said Deora, a former Mumbai Congress president.

Former Leader of Opposition in BMC, and senior Congressman, D Raja concurred. “The whopping amount of Rs 12,00 crore spent on Mumbai roads by BMC… and we all see the results every day. The cold mix method used by BMC has always given a bad result but still the administration insisted on it. This raises suspicion and enquiry must be conducted,” he said.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole was also critical of the BMC administration. “Ever since the BMC came under Shiv Sena-BJP rule, they have drowned Mumbai. When the mayors were from the Congress, Mumbai did not get flooded when there were heavy rains. But now roads are in poor condition,” Patole said.

Fadnavis, who also holds the state’s home portfolio, while announcing the CAG audit on Wednesday said, “The money of the people was siphoned off and the chief minister has directed them to conduct a special audit through the CAG.”

He, however, denied any political motive. “There should not be a farce of an inquiry and it should be done in a time-bound manner. We will focus on upgrading the road quality in Mumbai. In three years, we aim to have pothole-free roads. All concrete roads in the city will have a duct facility,” he said.