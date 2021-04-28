After Gujarat HC rap, policy on covid-19 patients' admission through 108 service scrapped

A day after being admonished by Gujarat high court, the Ahmedabad municipal corporation (AMC) on Wednesday scrapped its controversial "policy" that mandated coronavirus infected patients' admission in hospitals only through 108 medical emergency service.

The court had criticized the government after complaints were made including a petition stating that covid-19 patients, who reached on their own, were dying outside hospitals as they were denied admission.

Announcing the withdrawal of the policy, the civic authority in a release stated, "From 29th April, 8 AM onwards anyone can use 108 service or private ambulance or any private vehicles or just walk in for reaching all covid hospitals in the city and admission shall be given by these hospitals if the patients require, so depending on the available beds in that hospitals."

Due to this policy, many covid-19 patients died outside hospitals as they had reached on their own instead of the ambulance service. The court had questioned this policy earlier this month.

Meanwhile, advocate Amit Panchal had filed a plea in the court stating that two patients had passed away outside Dhanvantri hospital at GMDC ground which was opened for the public on Monday. He highlighted that the two patients who had reached the hospital on their own were denied admission due to this policy.

The note also stated that "all private hospitals providing covid treatment in the city of Ahmadabad shall provide 75% of their existing operational capacity for Covid-19 treatment. This means that only 25% of beds shall be made available to non-Covid patients in view of the existing emergency. This would provide additional 1000 beds to the city of Ahmedabad for covid treatment."

The corporation also withdrew the requirement of an Aadhar card for admission in some hospitals.

Meanwhile, the state reported 14,120 new cases and 174 deaths in 24 hours. Ahmedabad remained the highest contributor with 5,672 fresh cases and 26 deaths followed by Surat, 1764 cases and 16 deaths. The number of active cases in the state stood at 1,33,191 out of which patients were 421 were on ventilator while the death toll increased to 6830.