After landslide, two lanes on Mumbai-Pune Expressway opens for traffic towards metropolis

Traffic movement towards Mumbai, which was blocked due to a landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, resumed in the early hours of Monday as two lanes from Pune towards the Maharashtra capital on the expressway were opened for vehicles, an official said.

The highway police said they have decided to shut the Pune to Mumbai traffic on the expressway from 12 noon to 2 pm on Monday to remove the debris and heavy stones from the hills.

In another incident, a landslide took place near Khandala in Pune district at around 1.30 am on Monday and blocked the traffic between Urse and Talegaon. The road was opened for traffic in the morning after the removal of debris, an official said.

Also Read | Raigad tragedy: NDRF calls off operation, says minister; no body found on Sunday, toll stays at 27

The landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Adoshi village in Raigad district took place at around 10.30 pm on Sunday, blocking all the three lanes of the expressway towards the country's financial capital, the official said.

The Borghat highway police and the Raigad police personnel rushed the spot and the debris was removed with the help of dumpers and earth-movers, he said.

More than 20 dumpers of debris was removed, he added.

Two lanes of the Pune to Mumbai side were opened for traffic at around 2.30 am on Monday, the official said.

The third lane, which is adjacent to the hilly terrain, has still not been opened as there is a fear of more landslides, he said.

The highway police said they have decided to shut the Pune to Mumbai traffic on the expressway from 12 noon to 2 pm on Monday to remove the debris and heavy stones which may fall from the hills.

The old Pune-Mumbai highway near Shingroba Ghat will remain open for the movement of cars, the highway police said in a tweet.