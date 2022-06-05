After Raj Thackeray suspends trip, MNS leader Avinash Jadhav visits Ayodhya

After Raj suspends trip, MNS leader visits Ayodhya

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  • Jun 05 2022, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 17:36 ist
Thackeray had suspended his visit because of protests and health issues. Credit: PTI file photo

MNS President Raj Thackeray may have postponed his visit to Ayodhya because of protests and health issues, a senior MNS leader Avinash Jadhav sprang a surprise by visiting the temple town and taking darshan of Lord Ram on Sunday.

After visiting Ayodhya, Jadhav, the party’s head in Thane and Palghar districts, posted about the visit on Facebook.

“Now I am in Ayodhya….we are in Ram Janmabhoomi…every Hindu, every Indian must visit here,” he said.

“Yes, today is June 5…and a Marathi manoos had visited Ayodhya,” he said.

During April-May, Thackeray had built enthusiasm among his party workers with two announcements - that he would visit Ayodhya on June 5 and gave a deadline of May 3 to the government to bring down loudspeakers from mosques or they would play ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at twice the volume.

However, his plans of the Ayodhya visit were met with protests from BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who said that the MNS chief would not be allowed to visit Ayodhya till he apologies for his anti-North Indian stand. Raj said that it appeared to be a trap.

“The day I stood on loudspeakers in mosques, I had announced that I would be visiting Ayodhya. After that, a lot happened…that I would not be allowed to enter Ayodhya. I was watching all this… I was getting information from Mumbai, Delhi and even from Uttar Pradesh… People were telling me what exactly is happening. Then I realised this was a trap… I should not get trapped… It all started from Maharashtra,” he said, however, did not name anyone.

MNS
Indian Politics
Ayodhya
India News

