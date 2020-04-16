After six COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad slum, civic body intensifies testing, seeks sponsors

With 545 positive coronavirus cases out of a total of 929 reported in the state till Thursday evening, Ahmedabad city, the worst hit in Gujarat and among the top hotspots in the country, has sought sponsors to start aggressive testings in order to detect the virus and contain its spread.

Ahmedabad municipal commissioner (AMC) Vijay Nehra on Thursday urged citizens to "sponsor a test" so that number of tests could be increased. He said that he was expecting detection of nearly 100 cases a day in the next coming days due to intense testing, required to contain the virus. It is for this purpose that private labs are being roped in to increase the volume of tests. As a matter of fact, the city reported a record of 95 cases in the last 24 hours.

"I request everyone especially businessmen and industrialist to come forward and fund testing cost of the poor," Nehra said in the news briefing while adding that the civic body has launched an intensive exercise to screen 20,000 slum dwellers of Rampir Nu Tekra, state's biggest slum.

The civic body was compelled to undertake the exercise after it detected six positive cases in another slum in Gulbhai Tekra surrounded in the middle of posh localities. The first case was detected on April 13 in the slum dweller whose source of infection remains a mystery.

This forced the authority to screen other residents. Nehra said in his briefing that 10,000 residents of this slum were screened and 206 samples of suspected cases were collected, out of which six were found to be positive. He said that the entire area has been put under cluster quarantine and the civic body will be supplying the essentials.

Nehra said that he is trying to increase the number of testing by 400 to 500 per day and for this purpose and take it up to 1,500 to 2000 a day, the highest in the country. On Thursday 1247 tests were conducted. Nehra said that although private labs have been asked to charge Rs4,500 per test, some labs have reduced the amount further and would charge only Rs2000 per test.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, Gujarat reported 163 fresh cases out of which Ahmedabad alone contributed 95 cases. The city has more than 15 clusters, while it has imposed curfew in the walled city area from where maximum cases are being reported. Out of a total of 36 deaths, 17 COVID-19 patients have died in Ahmedabad.