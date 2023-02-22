After taking over Sena, Shinde lets go of party's funds and property

The Eknath Shinde-led faction, after being recognised as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena, convened its first National Executive meeting on February 21. During the meeting, many resolutions were tabled and passed by the party's top leaders. However, Shinde’s decision to not stake claim to any party property and funds was the highlight.

Throwing light on Shinde’s decision on party funds, Minister Uday Samant said, “the party will not stake claim to any property, party funds or anyone’s wealth and it was agreed by all in the meeting.”

Despite these claims, party leaders have been trying to take control of Shiv Sena shakhas (local party offices). Leaders have appealed to shakha pramukhs (heads of local offices) to show solidarity with the Shinde group by replacing photos of Uddhav and Aaditya with that of Eknath Shinde, Anand Dighe and Bal Thackeray.

The Shinde camp leaders have been making claims over shakhas saying these properties, in most cases, are owned by local leaders and trusts and not by the party.

Reacting to this, MP Sanjay Raut said that shakha pramukhs are with Thackeray and will stay with him in the future as well. The organisational stucture of the party is strong and is backing Thackeray.

Shinde has even ‘let go’ of the Shiv Sena Bhawan, saying he considers it to be a temple and will bow whenever he will pass by the property. However, Shinde cannot claim ownership of the Sena Bhawan as it belongs to the Shivai trust which is controlled by the Thackeray family and its close people. The Sena Bhawan does not belong to the Shiv Sena party.

The EC last week recognised the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena, and allotted it the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol of the party. In the first national executive meeting after the EC decision on Tuesday evening, it was decided that Shinde will remain the 'chief leader' of the Shiv Sena.