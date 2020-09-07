After Thackeray, Pawar and Deshmukh get threat calls

After Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Anil Deshmukh get threat calls

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 07 2020, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 21:35 ist
Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI

Even as police are probing the threat call to blow up Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence here, an anonymous caller phoned Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's Nagpur office, threatening him and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a minister said.

Police have been informed and they are investigating, the state minister, who did not wish to be named, told reporters at Vidhan Bhawan here on Monday.

On Sunday, Mumbai police had beefed up security outside Thackeray's residence Matoshree after an unidentified caller, claiming to be fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide, called the bungalow's landline number.

Maharashtra NCP unit president and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said "threats to the Chief Minister and Sharad Pawar is a serious matter".

"Anti-social elements are trying to raise their heads again. The state home department will probe the matter," he told reporters.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, demanded a proper investigation into the matter.

"I think these threat calls need to be properly investigated," he said. "It needs to be checked whether these were serious threat calls or if somebody is doing it deliberately," he added.

Police should take care of those who have received such calls, the former Chief Minister said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Sharad Pawar
Anil Deshmukh
threat

What's Brewing

New text bomb causes WhatsApp to crash, phone to hang

New text bomb causes WhatsApp to crash, phone to hang

Maharashtra MLAs pull down masks in Assembly

Maharashtra MLAs pull down masks in Assembly

Book says Trump held 'low opinions of all black folks’

Book says Trump held 'low opinions of all black folks’

Are Indian coaches getting short shrift in the IPL?

Are Indian coaches getting short shrift in the IPL?

 