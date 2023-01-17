Ahead of PM Modi's Mumbai visit, his cut outs come up near Uddhav Thackeray's residence

Two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai, large size cut outs of the PM, Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis have been put up outside former CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence in the city.

A leader from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said the PM's visit on Thursday will boost their morale and help in setting up a "favourable pitch" for the BJP and the Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, which are overdue. The Sena faction led by Shinde and the BJP are eyeing control of the cash-rich BMC, which was earlier under the Shiv Sena rule. The civic body is now governed by an administrator since its term ended in March last year.

Large size cut outs of the PM, Shinde and other leaders have been put at an intersection near Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray's home in suburban Bandra.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Mumbai on Thursday to lay the foundation stone of various projects and inaugurate two Metro lines, which will give a boost to the transportation facilities in the metropolis.

"PM Modi's visit will definitely boost our morale and help in making a favourable pitch for the BJP and the Shinde camp for civic body election. The large size cut outs are our message to citizens and political opponents that we can handle the BMC and we should get a chance (to govern the civic body)," the BJP leader said.