Ahmed Patel laid to rest at native place in Gujarat

Ahmed Patel laid to rest at his ancestral village in Gujarat

The 71-year-old, who was considered a close confidante of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, was buried beside his parents' graves at Piraman

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS,
  • Nov 26 2020, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 12:41 ist
Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Credit: PTI Photo

Veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel was laid to rest at his native village Piraman in Bharuch district in south Gujarat on Thursday in the presence of senior party leaders and a large number of supporters who had arrived from far-flung areas to pay homage.

Also read — RIP Ahmed Patel: The Congress troubleshooter, master strategist

The 71-year-old, who was considered a close confidante of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, was buried beside his parents' graves at Piraman. "The last rites were performed in accordance with his wish. He was buried beside his mother's grave," said Gujarat Congress' spokesperson Manish Doshi.

Despite coronavirus pandemic, a large number of supporters from various parts of south Gujarat arrived for the last glimpse of Patel who also a Rajya Sabha MP from the state. The last rite was attended by scores of Congress leaders including former president Rahul Gandhi, among others.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sonia Gandhi
Congress
Ahmed Patel
Rahul Gandhi
Gujarat

What's Brewing

Even in a pandemic, the billionaires are winning

Even in a pandemic, the billionaires are winning

Inside the ‘other history’ of comic book superheroes

Inside the ‘other history’ of comic book superheroes

Every bird has its own version of a song

Every bird has its own version of a song

Rahul eyes long-term keeping job

Rahul eyes long-term keeping job

In pics | Diego Maradona's life in 10 key dates

In pics | Diego Maradona's life in 10 key dates

 