Ahmedabad: 9 dead, 13 injured as speeding luxury car crashes into accident site

In a tragic incident, nine persons were killed while 13 suffered injuries in two back-to-back accidents at the same spot on SG Highway in Ahmedabad on Thursday midnight.

Reports said an SUV hit a dumper from behind leading to a commotion on the road with a number of curious passersby blocking the road while many tried to help those injured.

While the injured people were being sent to hospital, a speeding luxury car rammed into the crowd. According to the Ahmedabad city police control, nine people were killed while 13 suffered injuries.

Police said that the accident occurred at around 1:15 am at ISKCON flyover on busy Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway, which is reported to be prone to accidents.

Reports stated that when the luxury car, which was proceeding from the Rajpath club area, speeded into the crowd many people were flung about 20 to 25 feet away from the scene.