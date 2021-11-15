Ahmedabad civic body bans non-veg food stalls, public display of meat

After Rajkot, Vadodara and Bhavnagar, the Ahmedabad civic body on Monday announced to launch a special drive against street vendors selling non-vegetarian food and public display of meat from Tuesday onwards. The decision was announced Monday evening following a meeting of the town planning committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

"We have decided to launch a drive against illegal food stalls selling omelette, eggs, fish, meat from Tuesday onwards from the roads. Apart from causing traffic jams, these stalls are causing discomfort to passersby. We have decided to take action against such stalls particularly functioning near religious places, schools, colleges, parks, among other public places," Devang Dani, chairman of the town planning committee, told DH.

Dani added that "We have also decided to issue directions to shops not to publicly display non-vegetarian food items and cover it properly like ice creams." When asked if the same rules will be applicable to roadside vegetarian food stalls, he said that the decision will be applicable only for non-vegetarian food stalls.

On the other hand, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel in a public event in Anand district "clarified" that these drives were not against only non-vegetarian food stalls but all those selling "unhealthy food and causing traffic jams." "This is not about eating non-vegetarian or vegetarian food. State government believes that a citizen can eat whatever food he wants but it is also necessary to see that such food is healthly. Street stalls could be removed if they were a hindrance to traffic or citizens."

Earlier last week, urban bodies in Rajkot, Vadodara and Bhavnagar passed similar orders. The other districts are also likely to follow suit. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Gayasuddin Shaikh wrote a letter to the chief minister opposing the move. He stated that although he welcomed the decision banning sale of non-vegetarian food near religious places, the street food vendors doing business at other places should be let off in view of rising unemployment.

All India Majlis-e-Itehadul Muslimeenn (AIMIM) leader and advocate Shamshad Pathan also criticised the decision and said, "I along with party's councillors and other leaders will meet AMC mayor and would gift him eggs to mark our protest against the decision."

