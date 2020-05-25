Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases up by 279 to 10,280; death toll at 697

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad rose by 279 on Sunday, taking the overall count to 10,280 while the number of fatalities mounted by 28 to 697, a Health official said.

A total of 187 patients were discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad,taking the total number of the recovered patients in the district to 4,051, the official said, adding that the number of active cases stood at 5,532.

At 1,132, the highest number of active cases is reported from Central zone in Ahmedabad followed by south zone and north zone which have 1,054 and 830 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Sunday decided to allow the diamond processing units located in the eastern and western parts of the city to operate, except in containment zones. The civic body also announced similar relaxation for industrial units in both the parts of the city.

The AMC further announced partial relaxations for cab/taxi aggregators for their service to and from airports in view of the Centre's decision to operate passenger flights from May 25.



While not many relaxations are allowed in eastern Ahmedabad shops and establishments in the western parts have been allowed to remain open during the daytime with riders.

The state government has also allowed shops to reopen in shopping complexes on an odd-even basis.

Meanwhile, the AMC also claimed to have achieved a rate of 9,494 tests per million, which is a rise of 77 per cent from5,344 per million tests reported on May 5.