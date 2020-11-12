Ahmedabad serial blast: Special court bars media from publishing deposition of key suspect

A special trial court on Thursday allowed the state government's application to bar the media from reporting the content of deposition of a key accused in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case. This is one of the rare occasions when an accused will stand in the witness box and give evidence on oath in support of defence.

The state government had moved a plea requesting the court to prohibit the media from reporting the deposition of the accused Qayamuddin Kapadia who has voluntarily decided to stand in the witness box to testify against the prosecution. What is surprising in the development is the fact that even the defence lawyers didn't object to the government's application and left the decision to court.

The order passed by special judge Ambalal Patel doesn't mention the reason behind not barring the publication of content of the evidence that the accused is going to put forward in the court. Sources said, "The accused has been charge sheeted as a prime suspect in the case who is alleged to have led the operation in Ahmedabad and Surat. We don't know what he is going to reveal. The defence lawyers should have questioned the government's motive behind putting a ban on the proceeding."

The two-page order doesn't have any citation of judgements. It only refers to some orders the court had passed on applications concerning secret witnesses. Earlier, the court had rejected the state government's application demanding not to allow the defence lawyer of the accused to examine him.

So far, 1,130 witnesses have been examined in the trial by the prosecution. There are 78 accused facing trial for the series of bomb blasts that rocked Ahmedabad on July 26,2008, killing 56 persons and leaving over 200 injured. Recently, one of the accused turned an approver.