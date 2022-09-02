Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts: 30 death row convicts challenge order

30 out of 38 persons convicted to death for 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast cases have moved Gujarat High Court challenging the lower court's judgement.

The court while admitting the set of petitions ordered that it should be clubbed with the state government's petition seeking confirmation of convicts' death sentence.

A division bench of justices V M Pancholi and A P Thaker admitted the bunch of petitions while condoning the delay of 115 days in filing the appeals.

"We have also perused the averments made in the application. We are of the view that the applicant has shown sufficient cause for not preferring the appeal within the period of limitation. Hence, present application is allowed and delay of 115 days caused in preferring Criminal Appeal is hereby condoned," the bench stated in its order.

In February this year, a special designated court had awarded capital punishment to 38 convicts while 11 others given life imprisonment after finding them guilty for carrying out serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad in 2008, which killed 56 persons and left over 200 injured.

The special judge Ambalal R Patel while handing over the maximum punishment had observed that the 38 convicts were beyond reforms.

"It is clearly established that if these accused are given less than life in jail till their last breath, they can repeat the offence and would also aid similar activities. Therefore, I believe that there will be peace in the society if they are in jail till their last breath. Second noteworthy aspect is, after the July 2008 incident a total of 66 accused were arrested and 78 were arrested in the later years. During the arrested of the accused initially till the year 2021 no case of serial bomb blasts occurred in any state or city in India. It is a fact and therefore if these accused remained in jail till their last breath, I believe that the peace in the society will not be breached and people can live without fear," the judge had stated in his order.

The court found the blasts were an act of "terror" and termed it as "mass killing".