AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

Apart from AI robots, specially trained canines will now assist Goa’s lifeguards in rescuing people from drowning off the state’s beaches, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte announced on Friday.

Khaunte, along with Drishti Marine, a private agency engaged by the Goa government, announced the new safety measures on the state’s popular beaches, days after four people died at a risk-prone zone at the Keri beach in North Goa on Sunday.

Khaunte also said that risk-prone areas along the beaches, especially rocky areas, would be cordoned off in the future to minimise the risk for beachgoers.

While the cordoning off of risk-prone stretches and a ‘Swim With Lifesavers’ initiative which involves live swimming lessons and awareness sessions conducted for beachgoers by lifeguards, will be implemented in the first phase of the initiative, the lifeguard agency is in the process of fine-tuning its AI apparatus and is also readying a ‘Paw Squad’, a team of trained dogs to aid lifesavers in rescue and beach safety operations.

Drishti Marine has claimed that using trained dogs to assist lifesavers on beaches, with priority deployment on high-density beaches in Goa, is a first-of-its-kind program in Asia.