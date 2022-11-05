Ailing Sharad Pawar takes chopper to fly to Shirdi and be with party workers

An ailing NCP supremo Sharad Pawar took a break of a few hours from the hospital and flew to the temple town of Shirdi to be at the camp of party leaders and workers, where two-day deliberations on the emerging political scenario in Maharashtra and the country were being discussed.

The octogenarian leader was given a grand welcome with party leaders cheering - ‘desh ka neta kaisa ho, Pawar saheb jaisa ho’, and ‘Pawar saheb aage bado, hum tumhare saath hai”.

On 31 October, Pawar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai with NCP leaders saying that he would be discharged on 2 November and would attend the meeting in Shirdi on 4-5 November.

However, doctors advised Pawar to be in hospital for some more time - which he agreed.

But, a restless Pawar took permission from the doctors to be in Shirdi.

From Breach Candy, Pawar drove to the helipad in the Mahalaxmi Racecourse from where he took a chopper to Shirdi and rushed to the venue and addressed the meeting for a few minutes.

After that, his speech was read out by senior leader Dilip Walse-Patil.

“Pawar saheb had said that he would be in Shirdi, he wanted to be with party workers at the crucial meeting. Two doctors from the hospital accompanied him,” NCP national spokesperson Clyde Castro said. "This clearly shows the commitment of Pawar saheb, his love for party workers and his fighting spirit," he added.

After the meeting Pawar flew back to Mumbai and got admitted to the hospital.

Pawar expressed confidence that the party workers would work towards strengthening the outfit and bringing political change in the state.

Pawar is also expected to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, when he travels through Maharashtra.